Sonakshi Sinha Rides A Bike On A Busy Mumbai Street, Gets Criticised For Causing 'ruckus'

Sonakshi Sinha arrived on the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, What Women Want on a bike. A video of the actor riding on a Royal Enfield at a busy street in Mumbai is doing rounds and although it's admirable that Sinha is doing such a fine job, several social media users have criticised the Dabangg star for causing chaos.

The reason being, several shutterbugs can be seen running alongside the vehicle just to get a proper shot of the actress. A bodyguard is also seen catching up to her, asking other vehicles to maintain distance from Sinha on the road. With many 'likes' & 'comments', the post also garnered mixed reactions alleging that she was 'compromising' the safety of the cameraman and other passerby's.

A comment read, “Is this joke? This is disturbing people and she can’t Learn on Road with traffic.", another user wrote, “Trying to ride a bike with a bodyguard walking around her? LMAO.” One more remarked saying, “Does she ustand the amount of chaos she’s caused on the road?! @aslisona what were you thinking?”Watch below-

Sonakshi Sinha ditches car for a bike

Opting for a classic black jacket & pants, the actress looked absolutely dapper. Reportedly, the star had recently learned how to ride and was quite excited to have a hands-on experience of riding it on the busy streets of Mumbai.

According to reports, Sonakshi Sinha was on her way to attend Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, What Women Want. Before the actress, a lot of other eminent personalities of Bollywood have marked their presence on Kareena Kapoor's talk show. Some of the celebrities include her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and many more. However, it would be safe to say that nobody's arrival at the talk show was as talked about as Sonakshi's.

