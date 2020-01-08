Sonakshi Sinha Has THIS Special Message For All Her Trolls. Sealed With A Kiss

Sonakshi Sinha is no stranger to trolls on the internet. The actor has been at the receiving end of hateful and demeaning comments ever since the beginning of her career. However, Sonakshi is not one to shy away from hitting back at the trolls either and is known for shutting down her online haters with her wit and positive attitude.

The Dabangg actor recently took to her Instagram to post multiple images of herself that showcased her self-confidence and her nonchalant attitude towards trolls.

Sonakshi Sinha shares a special message for her haters on her Instagram page

In Sonakshi Sinha's three latest posts on Instagram, the actor shared some pictures of herself to showcase her confidence and to tell her trolls that she is not affected by them.

In the caption of one of the posts, Sonakshi wrote that the image was a special message sealed with a kiss for all of her haters because that was her Asli (referring to her Instagram handle) self. In the picture, she is also wearing a black T-shirt with #Asli printed upon it.

In another post, she sported a grey tee with #Nothingtohide printed on it. In the caption, the actor wrote that she had nothing to hide, nothing to fear, and nothing to stop her. Check it out below.

In her final post, she is wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt alongside a pair of casual blue jeans. This time, the top has #BIGGERthanthem printed upon it. Her caption for her final post states that it is now time to get bigger, better, and stronger.

This is not the first time that Sonakshi Sinha has taken a stand against her online bullies. In one of her previous Instagram posts, the actor confessed to being the victim of harsh body shaming. However, the actor also revealed that she overcame the hate by keeping in mind that she was bigger (pun intended) than them.

