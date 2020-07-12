Did You Know Sonakshi Sinha Designed Costumes For 'Mera Dil Leke Dekho' In 2005?

Sonakshi Sinha has been in the film industry for a while now. The actor has gone on to produce record-breaking hits and blockbusters with her films. She made an impactful debut with her first film Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. Since then the actor has appeared in many films and has gone on to deliver an incredible performance.

Sonakshi Sinha designed costumes for the film Mera Dil Leke Dekho

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Images That Feature Unique Locations; Take A Look

However, Sonakshi Sinha has already made her way in the film industry, much before Dabangg. Sonakshi Sinha did not appear on the big screen but was part of the team behind the camera. Before becoming an actor, Sonakshi Sinha worked as a costume designer for the film Mera Dil Leke Dekho in 2005. This was five years prior to her making her debut in Dabangg. According to a news portal, Sonakshi Sinha was a fashion designing student and thus worked as a fashion designer for Mera Dil Leke Dekho. The film received mixed responses from the audience, however, Sonakshi managed to get her first step into Bollywood, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Wore Fur Dress Better?

Currently, Sonakshi Sinha only designs for her parents, according to a news portal. The actor had also walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in 2008 and 2009. However, Sonakshi Sinha has now become a full-time actor and has dedicated herself to her profession. She has mentioned in several interviews that she would like to start her own fashion brand someday and will thus, work for it. Since her debut in Dabangg in 2010, the actor has had her share of highs and lows and yet has cemented her place in the film industry. She has become one of the most loved actors in recent times and has even gone on to lead several films during her time in Bollywood, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Versatile Hair Colour Experiments To Take Inspiration From; See Pics

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is one of the most anticipated films among fans of the cast. Bhuj: The Pride of India has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and will feature an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is set to release on an OTT platform and thus, fans are excited to watch the film soon, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Films Where She Played A Woman Immensely Dedicated To Her Profession

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.