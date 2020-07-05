Sonakshi Sinha's Images That Feature Unique Locations; Take A Look

Ever since she made her big Bollywood debut with Dabangg in the year 2010, there has been no stopping for Sonakshi Sinha. The actor has been in the limelight often since, whether it is for her choice of roles, her sartorial prowess, or her path-breaking fitness journey. Daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi is also an active social media user. She often shares pictures from her vacay diaries and keeps fans updated about her daily life. Below are the images of Sonakshi Sinha clicked in unique locations. Take a look:

Elevator selfies

Kalank actor Sonakshi Sinha got nostalgic about dressing up and taking selfies in an elevator. In one of her recent posts, the actor wrote, “This day last year. When #ootd’s and elevator selfies were a thing,” (sic). In the image, the actor is looking stylish in a blue jumpsuit and shades as she poses for a selfie.

Car Top

In the above picture, Sonakshi can be seen sitting on a car and posing beautifully for the frame. The actor is seen wearing a checkered shirt which she paired with blue jeans. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. The actor captioned the picture by stating, “Waiting for the #Lockdown to get over like...” (sic).

In a parking lot

A few months back, Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of pictures and a BTS video from her magazine photoshoot. One of the images can be seen clicked in a parking area. In the photo, the actor can be seen wearing a neon track pant which she paired with a black bralette. With hair tied in a bun, the actor completed her look with black shoes.

On a boat

On the occasion of Earth Day, Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture of herself standing on a boat. The actor can be seen wearing black jeggings and a black bralette with a black hat. Posing perfectly for the camera, the actor captioned her picture by wishing Happy Earth Day and urging everyone to take care of Mother Nature.

Tree Top

In the above picture, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen sitting on a tree. The actor can be seen wearing a black top which she paired with blue jeans. With leather boots and hair open, the actor looked pretty in the picture. The actor captioned the photo by urging her fans to plant more trees.

