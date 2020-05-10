Sonakshi Sinha Donned These Ethereal Designer Outfits For Cover Shoots | Pics Inside

Sonakshi Sinha has often shared numerous photoshoots where she sported some beautiful gowns, cocktail dresses, sarees, slip dresses, and many more. She has always managed to impress fans with her sense of style. Here is a collection of some of her ethereal outfits from which you can take outfit inspiration for your own wardrobe as well.

Sonakshi Sinha's photos where she dazzled in designer outfits for cover shoots

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram pics for Peacock magazine

Many of Sonakshi Sinha's best dresses have been from Falguni Shane Peacock designer brand. Recently Sonakshi Sinha even revealed her pics from her latest shoot for the designer label. She simply looked ethereal as ever wearing a grey coloured lehenga.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram showing her very first iDiva digital cover shoot

Sonakshi Sinha featured in the first-ever digital cover for iDiva. Sonakshi also discussed the pros and cons of social media and how she deals with all the negativity that comes to her. She donned a black slip dress for the cover.

Sonakshi Sinha's photos wearing a lehenga

Sonakshi Sinha flaunted her midriff for this very comfy red lehenga that she wore for the cover of Femina Wedding Times magazine. This issue came out during the wedding season and Sona's red, modern designer lehenga simply matched up with the bride vibe of the wedding season perfectly.

Sonakshi Sinha's photos in red outfits

Sonakshi Sinha featured on the cover of Cine Blitz magazine wearing a stain red outfit. Her hair is kept in a sleek straight hairstyle, which makes her look like a photographer's perfect muse. She shot for the January 2020 magazine cover wearing this red outfit.

