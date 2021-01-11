Sonakshi Sinha Enjoys Some Downtime With Her Team On The Sets Of Her Next | See Picture

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram in order to share a picture of her along with the team of her debut digital series during the crew's time off. Sonakshi Sinha's photo, as one can see below, comprises of the actor herself, the director Reema Kagti along with Independent feature film sensations Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah. All four of them can be seen wearing black. One actor, in particular, Gulshan Devaiah can be seen making an unusual facial expression. The same can be found below. Sonakshi Sinha's photo can also be found on her handle on the photo-sharing site. The digital series in question is going to become available for streaming on Amazon prime video.

The post:

A report on Pinkvilla, while talking about her digital debut on the show, quoted the actor saying that she had worked on the same for a couple of days when 2020 was nearing its end. She was also quoted expressing her enthusiasm for returning to the film sets and had described her experience of working in a world ridden by a Pandemic as "surreal". Additionally, she even said that post her stint in the Reema Kagti directorial, she will be working with Shree Narayan Singh on a direct-to-digital release film called Bulbul Tarang.

Sonakshi Sinha's two cents on the current situation:

Additionally, an article on Geo.TV quoted her describing the current state of the film sets in a world where a virus is running free by saying that half of them are maintaining distance from each other and a majority of them are covered in PPE kits. The actor was even quoted recalling a woman who raised her voice at crew members if they were seen violating the guidelines in any shape or form. On the topic of the debate between Cinemas vs Direct Digital releases, as per an article on Journeyline.in, she sided with many by saying that cinema experience was, is, and will continue to remain unbeatable. The artist also expressed that she is hoping for a brighter future for the brick-and-mortar cinema landscape and does hope that things will return to normalcy sometime soon.

As far as Sonakshi Sinha's movies are concerned, she was last seen in Welcome To New York. Prior to that, Sonakshi Sinha was seen in films such as R Rajkumar and the critically acclaimed Akira and Ittefaq. The repertoire of Sonakshi Sinha's movies also contains the likes of Noor and the Happy Bhaag Jayegi film series.

