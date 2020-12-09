Sonakshi Sinha Shares Family Pic On Father Shatrughan's B'day, Latter Cancels Celebrations

Actress Sonakshi Sinha extended an adorable birthday wishe to father Shatrughan Sinha on social media with a beautiful family picture. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the Sinha family decided to cancel the celebrations this year. The actress shared the family picture on the special occasion and wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa.”

Sonakshi Sinha wishes father Shatrughan

In the picture, Sonakshi can be seen holding onto her dad Shatrughan Sinha's hand on one end, and on the end, her mom Poonam Sinha was seen holding the veteran actor's hand. Sonakshi's brothers Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha can be seen standing on either of the two sides as they are all smiles and posed for a postcard-worthy family photo. Apart from Sonakshi, her brother Luv Sinha also shared the same family picture on Instagram.

In the post, Luv thanked his father for teaching him several values of life and being an inspiration. “Happy Birthday Papa. Every decision of my life has been inspired by your achievements, and every lesson that I’ve learned about life has been taught by you. The strength to never give up and to fight for what is just are the greatest qualities I’ve imbibed from someone as strong and honest as you are. I’m proud and fortunate to have been born as your son.” Actor Sonu Sood was the first one to comment on the post and wrote, “Happy Birthday sir.”



Shatrughan Sinha also shared the same picture on Twitter and informed that he is not celebrating owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not celebrating keeping in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and in support of our farmer's justified and most deserving demands. I thank all of you who have wished me on this special day.” The actor even thanked his son for his wishes and wrote, “Extremely touched by this tweet written by my son.”

The senior actor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than five decades. One of his earlier appearances in films was in the 1969 Manoj Kumar thriller Sajan, where he played one of the investigating officers of murder. Some of his most memorable and successful films include names like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Kaala Patthar, Naseeb, Shaan, Dostana, and Jaani Dushman.

