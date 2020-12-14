Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In Some Cool Transition Reels In Between Her Photoshoots; Watch

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun transition reel in which she can be seen in several stunning attires. As all the fans are always delighted to watch Sonakshi Sinha’s reels, they sent love to her latest video as well. Watch Sonakshi Sinha’s reels and have a look at how the fans loved it.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Reels

Sonakshi Sinha posted this reel a while ago in which she can be seen in various spectacular attires. In her Instagram transition reel, she can be seen wearing a beautiful white off-shoulder top and a long frilled skirt in the beginning, and the reel transitioned, she was next seen in an all-denim dress with a white crop top and footwear. Later on, she can be seen transitioning into another one with a shimmering rose gold dress.

In the next one, Sonakshi Sinha was seen in a shiny black attire with a pair of stunning black footwear. She posted this reel on her Instagram and stated how changing between the shots was this easy then she would have more photos. In the caption, she mentioned how photoshoots are also the best time to make random transition reels and asked her fans to enjoy her latest Instagram reels. In Sonakshi Sinha’s reels, she also mentioned and tagged her stylist, hair and make-up artists.

When the fans watched Sonakshi Sinha’s reels, they illustrated their love for her by dropping in heart and fire emojis stating how hot and stunning she looked. Many other fans also commented on Sonakshi Sinha’s videos stating how she was beautiful in every way. Have a look at how the fans reacted to Sonakshi Sinha’s reels.

Sonakshi Sinha's videos

In one of Sonakshi Sinha’s videos, she can be seen taking the Sona’s charades challenge in which she tried acting out a movie name to all her fans and urged them to guess it. In the caption, she stated how one can make their Monday fun. She also stated how she has realized that she needed to up her charades skills by practising it on her fans. She then asked her fans to guess which movie she was trying to act out and drop the answers in the comments section. She also stated how she would try to reply to as many correct ones and probably the most innovative ones too. Many of her fans managed to guess the correct movie and mentioned it under Sonakshi Sinha’s videos.

