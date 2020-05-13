Sonakshi Sinha's Films That Feature Her In Lead Roles | From 'Akira' To 'Noor'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha entered Bollywood with 2010 hit movie Dabangg. Born to veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, the diva has impressed audiences with portraying characters like Rajjo and Eka Gandhi. Sonakshi Sinha has spent more than 10 years in the Bollywood film fraternity and has been a part of many movies essaying titular roles. Here is a list of movies which features Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role.

Akira

Akira is a 2016 action-thriller movie helmed and bankrolled by Murugadoss. Akira is the remake of the 2011 Tamil movie Mauna Guru. Akira stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. The plot of Akira revolves around a young girl named Akira, who has grown up with the ideals of being self-reliant. Her life becomes out of control when she becomes involved in a crime involving four corrupt police officers.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a 2018 comedy movie helmed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla. The movie is a sequel to the 2016 movie Happy Bhag Jayegi. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi stars Diana Penty as the eponymous character from the first movie and Sonakshi Sinha as her namesake.

Noor

Noor is a 2017 drama movie helmed by Sunhil Sippy. Noor features Sonakshi Sinha in the titular role. The plot of Noor is based on Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me. The movie Noor unveils an Indian journalist’s misadventures and love life as she navigates her way through Mumbai.

Khandaani Shafakhana

Khandani Shafakhana is a 2019 comedy-drama movie helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta. The movie stars Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah in prominent roles. The plot of Khandaani Shafakhana revolves around a feisty girl from Punjab who tries to continue her family traditions by opening a sex clinic to help and spread awareness in her hometown.

