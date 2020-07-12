Sonakshi Sinha's Films Where She Played Grey Characters With Hidden Intentions

Sonakshi Sinha is a Bollywood actor who started her career with the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg. Sonakshi has since then featured in many movies playing the role of a girl-next-door while also playing roles in action films as well. Take a look at some of the movies where Sonakshi's character played grey roles with hidden intentions. Each of these movies belongs to a different genre and a completely unique storyline.

ALSO READ| "Is It Just Me....'': Sonakshi Sinha Gives Her Verdict On Sci-fi Show 'Dark' Season 3

Sonakshi Sinha's films with grey roles

Ittefaq

Ittefaq was Sonakshi Sinha's first thriller movie that she had ever featured in. The 2017 movie saw Sonakshi Sinha playing a unique role. Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna also played pivotal parts in the film. The movie was released in November 2017 and the unique thing about the film was the way the story was told throughout the film. The makers used the Rashomon way of storytelling.

The movie revolved around the story of a murder where Akshaye Khanna plays the role of an investigator who sets to solve this murder mystery. Sonakshi played the role of a shady character in the movie as until the climax of the movie, it is not revealed whether she was actually guilty of the crime or not. The blame game shifts from Sonakshi to Siddharth throughout the film.

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha's Versatile Hair Colour Experiments To Take Inspiration From; See Pics

Mission Mangal

In Mission Mangal, Sonakshi plays the role of Ekta Gandhi, a Propulsion Scientist. It is revealed from the very start of the movie that she is working in ISRO, only with the sole motive to go international and get an opportunity to work in NASA. However, in the later events of the movie, it is shown that she chooses to stay with ISRO instead of trying her luck at NASA. The film is directed by Jagan Shakti and is based on real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by ISRO in 2013. The movie also stars veteran actor Dalip Tahil, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sharat Saxena along with an ensemble cast of women actors who portray the ISRO's women-oriented team for MARS mission.

Khandaani Shafakhana

Khandaani Shafakhana is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a woman who takes up the family sex clinic after her grandfather. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of a woman who genuinely wishes to help her patients and change a few things in society, however she keeps her identity secret for a while until she breaks all barriers and reveals her actual identity herself. The film stars Varun Sharma and Badshah in pivotal roles as well.

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha's Revelation About Being Body-shamed Leaves Netizens Divided

ALSO READ| Sona Mohapatra Remembers Sonakshi Sinha Delaying Event; Questions Accepting 'mediocrity'

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Ittefaq

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.