Sonakshi Sinha Knows How To Slay In Shades Of Blue And Here's The Proof; See Pictures

Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of renowned actor Shatrughan Sinha, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Having done prominent films like Dabangg, Akira, Mission Mangal, Ittefaq, and more, the actor has shown her versatility. Along with being an actor who is praised for her acting abilities, Sonakshi Sinha is also known for her fashion statements. Here are times when she looked stunning in shades of blue.

Times when Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in shades of blue

In the above picture, Sonakshi Sinha is wearing a body con blue shimmery dress by Russian designer Alexander Terekhov. Her body con dress flaunted the enviable curves of the actor. She did not wear any accessories with the look and let the dress be the highlight. For her make-up, the actor went with heavily kohled smokey eyes along with a nude lip shade. Sonakshi let her freshly blow-dried middle-parted hair down, and her fans loved her look.

Sonakshi Sinha got snapped at the HT Style Awards in 2019. The actor looked amazing as she flaunted an all blue gown. Sonakshi wore a simple neckpiece and matching earrings to complete her entire look. The actor looked pretty as she wore a light shaded lipstick that complemented her outfit.

In the above picture, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a blue bodycon dress by Farah Sanjana. The actor paired her outfit with a black and white jacket. For footwear, the actor wore Michael Kors shoes to complete her look. With hair tied in a high bun and sporting oxidized jewellery, the actor finished off her stunning look.

The actor is seen donning a blue saree in this interesting video. Though her silhouette is still in the video, one can see the sky moving in the background. This post gained over 906k views.

The actor was snapped at an event wearing a powder blue pantsuit. She opted to tie her hair, with a few strands to border her face. The actor kept her make up light and natural, opting for filled-in brows and lightly tinted lips, and some dewy eye shadow.

What's next for Sonakshi Sinha?

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film will be an action war film set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The flick also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash in important roles. Apart from this, she is also reportedly working on a thriller project with Amazon Prime Video.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram)

