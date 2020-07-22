Sonakshi Sinha Shares A Stunning Pic In An All-white Avatar; Ananya Panday Drops A Comment

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture on Instagram that features the Dabangg actor in a stunning outfit. Sonakshi Sinha accompanied her bold avatar with the caption, ''meow''. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha's look, what else caught the attention of fans was her fellow actor Ananya Panday's comment on the picture. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Sonakshi Sinha's new Instagram post

Sonakshi Sinha is an avid social media user and the actor keeps her fans updated on her daily activities by sharing regular posts on social media platforms. She has a whopping 18 million followers on Instagram. Sinha took to Instagram to share a picture of her in an all-white outfit. She teamed her outfit with several accessories. The actor sported several rings, and necklaces to complete her look. For the hairstyle, Sinha opted for a straight hairdo with side partition. She completed her look by wearing a pair of oval sunglasses. For makeup, she opted for pink shaded lip colour.

The actor accompanied the post shared by Sonakshi Sinha with a caption. She wrote, ''Meow''. The caption seems to have added an extra edge to the look sported by the actor. The post shared by Sonakshi Sinha not only grabbed the attention of her fans but also of her fellow actors. Ananya Panday commented on Sonakshi Sinha's post with an 'Oooooh' and accompanied it with a fire emoticon. The post shared by Sonakshi Sinha on Instagram bagged a whopping 78k likes on Instagram in just one hour. Check out the post and Ananya Panday's reply:

SOURCE: SONAKSHI SINHA'S INSTAGRAM

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen making a special appearance in the movie titled Ghoomketu. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragnu Khanna, and Anurag Kashyap in key roles. She was last seen playing a lead role in Dabangg 3, where she played the role of Rajjo Pandey. Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. She will be seen playing the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya.

