Bobby Shmurda's Parole Hearing Gets August 17 Date; Read Details

Bobby Shmudra’s parole hearing has been preponed and is scheduled later this month. The 26-year-old is expected to return home soon after pleading guilty. Read on to know more details:

Bobby Shmurda gets an earlier parole hearing

According to reports by the entertainment company Complex, Bobby Shmurda's Parole hearing has been preponed and will be held on August 17, 2020. Earlier, the Parole hearing date was scheduled in the month of December 2020. The Brooklyn rapper’s hearing has been shifted to an earlier date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Several New York city inmates have been appealing to the court for an earlier hearing and release due to the prison conditions during the pandemic.

According to the report, Ackquille Jean Pollard, also known as Bobby Shmurda, will be appearing in front of the Board of Parole in August. The board will deliver a decision within two weeks of the scheduled interview. If things go according to plans, the rapper will be released, if not, then he will have to wait till December 2021 for another possible release.

The rapper has been in custody since December 2014. In September 2016, he was sentenced to seven years in prison. He pleaded guilty to be a part of a murder conspiracy and for weapon possession. In 2017, his sentence was extended after the rapper attempted to bring in a sharp metal object to the prison.

Back in the year 2018, the rapper talked to ThisIs50 and stated that he plans to get out of the prison by 2020. He reportedly said that he will 'f**k everything up' after he gets out of the prison that is holding him down. The Take It Easy singer added that he had 2 years to get out. He also said that he would like Black people to do their work and live their life more constructively. He further stated that they should learn from him, referring to the mistakes he made, for which he is atoning.

