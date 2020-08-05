K-Pop Star Seulong Involved In Fatal Car Accident That Killed Pedestrian, Details Inside

2AM’s Lim Seulong is amidst trouble after the K-Pop singer landed in a car accident resulting in the death of a pedestrian. Seul-Ong's managing agency has also given its official statement. Read on:

K-Pop star Seulong involved in a fatal car accident

According to reports, on Saturday night, August 1, 2020, K-Pop star from the band 2 AM, Lim Seulong, was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. It is being reported that it was raining heavily when the accident occurred.

Reportedly, the pedestrian was jaywalking when this fatal accident took place. The pedestrian was hit by the star's SUV and died later due to the injuries. It is now being reported that the road was very slippery due to the heavy rains. Seulong was questioned by the officials, after the accident, and then was sent home. The police investigations have not been concluded yet.

Seulong’s record label Jellyfish Entertainment has also released its official statement after this incident. It sheds further light on the accident that took place on August 1, 2020, involving the 33-year-old artist. Here is the official statement by the agency:

Hello. This is Jellyfish Entertainment. This is our statement on the car accident involving Im Seulong. First, may the victim of the fatal accident rest in peace, and we send our deepest condolences to his family. On August 1, Im Seulong was driving his car when the accident in the rain occurred. While driving, he collided with a pedestrian crossing the road. Right after the accident, Im Seulong immediately took emergency measures on-site, but the victim, unfortunately, passed away while he was being taken to the hospital. Im Seulong was questioned by the police according to protocol and was sent home afterwards, but he is in a state of shock. Please understand that we cannot reveal the details of the incident as the results of the police investigation have not been revealed yet. However, we understand how much pain the victim’s family members must be in, and we would like to sincerely apologize to them. Once again, may the victim rest in peace, and we send our deepest condolences to his family. We also extend our apologies to fans for causing concern. Thank you.

