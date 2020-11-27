Sonakshi Sinha Gets 'Knighted By The Holy Fins' As She Becomes A Licensed Scuba Diver

Sonakshi Sinha has now become a licensed Scuba Diver and the actor shared the news with her followers on social media. She shared a series of three pictures on her timeline where she can be seen having a gala time as she gets “knighted”. The actor also revealed that she scored a full 100 marks on her test to become a licensed Scuba diver.

Sonakshi Sinha gets "Knighted by the holy fins"

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram saw a post by the actor in which she revealed that she has gotten herself a license in Scuba Diving. The actor shared three pictures to celebrate this moment with her fans. In the first two pictures, she can be seen bent on one knee as she gets “knighted”. The instructor in the picture and Sonakshi were all smiles in the picture as they posed in front of a glorious backdrop of the sea and the sky.

In the next picture, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen accepting an offering gloriously as she poses in a royal manner. In her caption, the actor revealed that she scored a full 100 marks on the scuba diving test that she took. Thus she added a picture of her answer sheet in the pictures to celebrate the joy of herself being a licensed scuba diver.

In the caption, Sonakshi Sinha began by addressing that she is finally a licensed scuba diver now. She mentioned that this was something she wanted to do for a long time and is thus very happy that it finally happened. She added that her love for the ocean has grown ever since her first snorkel experience. The Dabangg actor revealed that becoming a licensed scuba diver takes things to a whole other level for her. She then proceeded to thank the instructors and the staff who helped her during the whole process. She also jovially quipped back at the instructor mentioning that she couldn’t have asked for a better teacher other than him who was strict as well as super cool with her. She then hilarious wrote that this was the first time she scored a full 100 in a test and therefore she is quite proud of it. Thus Sonakshi Sinha then thanked a bunch of other people too and ended the caption on a positive note.

