Sonakshi Sinha's Stunning Blazer Ensembles Will Inspire Your Wardrobe, See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the prominent faces of Bollywood who made a grand entry in the industry with the commercial success Dabangg. The actor developed a firm foot in Bollywood with commendable performances in movies like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardar and Dabangg 2. Sonakshi Sinha is also known for her experimental dressing and unique fashion choices. Here is a compilation of a few Sonakshi Sinha's photos that show how the actor pulls off blazer ensembles with elegance.

White Pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha pulled off a white pantsuit for a photoshoot. The actor wore white wide-legged pants and paired it with a white blazer. She paired her pantsuit with a black sweetheart neck bodysuit. She accessorised her look with a layered neckpiece and dewy makeup.

Blue formal ensemble

Sonakshi Sinha donned a formal attire for an event. The actor wore a plain white shirt and paired it with a dark blue layered skirt. The actor layered her look with a royal blue blazer. For her makeup, she kept it glammed up with smokey eyes and nude lips. She completed the look with black strappy heels.

Yellow pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha looked adorable in a yellow checkered pantsuit for a photoshoot. The actor wore a yellow checkered blazer with wide-legged bottoms of the same print. She paired the attire with yellow sunglasses and blue heels. For her makeup, she kept her makeup minimal and curled her hair for a balanced look.

Also Read| Sonakshi Sinha's pictures in thigh slit dresses will leave you drooling, see pics

The party ensemble

Sonakshi Sinha donned a sequined bottom with a bralette for a photoshoot. She paired the bralette with a black blazer. For her glam, she pulled off a dramatic eyeliner look and nude lip colour.

Also Read| Sonakshi Sinha nails these stunning B/W outfits effortlessly | Check out pics

Indo-western on point

Sonakshi Sinha is known for pulling off long skirt with a blazer, however, this time the actor took it to the next level as she carried an ethnic long skirt with a blazer. She wore a brown coloured skirt and paired it with a royal blue blazer. She pulled off a dark black smokey eye look and nude lips. Sonakshi completed her look with a layered necklace, black stilettos, and a black bag.

Also Read| Sonakshi Sinha pulls off white outfits flawlessly in these pictures

Also Read| Sonakshi Sinha has the most vibrant wardrobe and here is the proof, see pictures

Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.