Sonakshi Sinha's Pictures In Thigh Slit Dresses Will Leave You Drooling, See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood with Dabangg along with Salman Khan in 2010. Since then, the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances throughout her career in movies like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, and Holiday. Sonakshi Sinha is also known as one of the most fashionable actors in Bollywood. The Dabangg star also reportedly wishes to start up her own fashion line. Check out some of the best thigh slit outfits of Sonakshi to add your clubbing wardrobe.

ALSO READ | Times when Sonakshi Sinha was referred as the new 'Alia Bhatt' post her stint on KBC

Shooting for a party season-themed shoot, Sonakshi Sinha was styled by Mohit Rai. She stunned in a glamourous hot-black dress with a thigh-slit design. The short dress was one-sidedly sleeved with Sonakshi wearing criss-cross heels.

The winter dress worn by Sonakshi Sinha is styled by Sanam Ratansi. The dress is a two-parted dress with a thigh slit jack. The green jacket has a polka-dotted design and has a black thick belt.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha on entering Rs 1500 cr club: 'I realised lobbying wasn’t needed'

This dress is another Mohit Rai dress styled for Sonakshi Sinha. In this post, she posed wearing a white close neck collar dress with a thigh slit. The collar worked like a cape on Sonakshi's sweetheart neckline dress.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha clocks in a milestone, enters Rs 1500 cr club after 2010 debut. Here's how

While shooting for her fashion reality show, Myntra Fashion Super Star, Sonakshi Sinha stunned in a white thigh slit dress. To compliment her long dress, she went for pointed-toe silhouettes that were embedded with diamonds.

In this Instagram post, Sonakshi Sinha stunned in a dual thigh slit dress. It was a blue coloured t-shirt dress with a curvy silhouette design. With the sporty outfit, Sonakshi Sinha rocked a graphic over-sized winter jacket.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha slayed these winter outfits

Image Source - Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.