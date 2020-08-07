Sonakshi Sinha gives a sneak peek into episode four of 'Full Stop to Cyber Bullying'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has recently started a campaign titled Full Stop to Cyber Bullying to create awareness about cyberbullying and offers solutions to deal with online bullying and harassment. The Dabangg actress who recently released the promo of the third episode of her online series featuring Advocate Vaishali Bhagwat, online content creator Dhruv Shah, among others, shared the making of her next episode. This shows that the actress has tightened up her socks and is working sincerely to bring out the best in her amid the lockdown.

Sonakshi shared the boomerang video of episode 4 making on her Instagram story where she can be seen flaunting her laptop where she was recording the promo along with the script of the next episode. While captioning the post, Sonakshi wrote, “All set for episode 4 of ab bas. the third episode is already out and do let us know in the comments whether you benefitted from the information that was provided.”

About the campaign

Sonakshi Sinha, who has often slammed cyberbullies in her real-life, recently joined Mission Josh's campaign- Full Stop to Cyber Bullying against online cyberbullying and harassment. As a part of the campaign, Sonakshi Sinha talks to different people from various walks of life every week. In the third episode of the campaign, Sonakshi Sinha was in talks with Advocate Vaishali Bhagwat and digital content creator Dhruv Shah about online bullying and harassment. Advocate Vaishali Bhagwat educated the viewers about the legal repercussions of cyberbullying, whereas, Dhruv shared his story of online bullying. Sometime back, she shared the promo of the third episode and wrote, “Kya trolls aur bullies gender dekh Kar harassment Karte hai? Is it any easier for men? It's time we smash gender stereotypes around online harassment. #AbBas." (sic)

Earlier, Sonakshi teamed up with the cyber cell and had shared a video on the channel and captioned it as, “AB BAS! It's time to stop the pandemic that’s plaguing our online world- Cyber Bullying and harassment. Full Stop To Cyber Bullying is a campaign by Mission Josh, where I have teamed up with Special IGP Mr. Pratap Dighavkar with an aim to create awareness and educate people about online harassment, trolls, impact on the mental health of victims who have faced trolling. Ab bas, NO more online harassment!.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, narrates the tale of 300 Gujarati women who helped the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan War. The makers of the upcoming recently released the first look of Sonakshi Sinha from the upcoming, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

