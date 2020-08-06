Sonakshi Sinha Talks About Repercussions Of Cyberbullying In 3rd Episode Of Her Series

Sonakshi Sinha, last seen in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3, on Thursday, August 6, released the promo of the third episode of her online series Full Stop to Cyber Bullying. The episode featuring Advocate Vaishali Bhagwat, online content creator Dhruv Shah, among others, will discuss the legal repercussions of cyberbullying, also emphasising on gender-based cyberbullying.

Sharing the promo of the third episode, Sonakshi Sinha wrote: "Kya trolls aur bullies gender dekh Kar harassment Karte hai? Is it any easier for men? It's time we smash gender stereotypes around online harassment. #AbBas." (sic)

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's post:

Sonakshi Sinha becomes crusader for stopping cyberbullying

Sonakshi Sinha, who has often slammed cyberbullies in her real-life, recently joined Mission Josh's campaign- Full Stop to Cyber Bullying against online cyberbullying and harassment. As a part of the campaign, Sonakshi Sinha talks to different people from various walks of life every week.

The campaign aims to create awareness about cyberbullying and offers solutions to deal with online bullying and harassment. Upon till now, Sonakshi Sinha has talked to the Joint Commissioner of Maharashtra Police Pratap Dighavkar and Moira Sachdev.

In the forthcoming episode of the campaign, Sonakshi Sinha will be talking to Advocate Vaishali Bhagwat and digital content creator Dhruv Shah about online bullying and harassment. Advocate Vaishali Bhagwat will be educating the viewers about the legal repercussions of cyberbullying, whereas, Dhruv will be sharing his story of online bullying.

What's next for Sonakshi Sinha?

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, narrates the tale of 300 Gujarati women who helped the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan War. The makers of the upcomer recently released the first look of Sonakshi Sinha from the upcomer, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Sonakshi Sinha starrer is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vajir Singh, and Abhishek Dudhaiya under their respective production banners. The forthcoming movie was initially slated to release in the theatres. However, due to the pandemic, the movie will premiere on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

