Sonakshi Sinha Hails 'Boss Aaji' For Her 'Dabangg' Entry 

Like many other Bollywood stars, Sonakshi Sinha is staying in touch with her fans via social media amid lockdown. Sonakshi Sinha often shares hilarious photos and videos on her social media handle to keep her fans entertained. She also enjoys watching entertaining videos that others have posted on the platform. Recently, a netizen shared a video of her Aaji and Sonakshi Sinha could not help but comment on her 'Boss' entry.

Sonakshi Sinha comments on Aaji's cool entry

The above video already has over 7K views on Instagram. In the caption for the video, Instagram user RjUrmin mentions that her Aaji breaks the internet time and again. In the video, Aaji shows off her cool side while drinking morning tea. She is not only wearing a 'Bazinga' T-shirt and a pair of stylish sunglasses, but she is also posing with a peace sign to the camera.

This adorable video was loved by many Instagram users, including Sonakshi Sinha. The Dabangg actor took to the comments section of the post to show her respect for Aaji. Sonakshi Sinha was not the only celeb to comment on the adorable video. Even singers Naitik Nagda and Anusha Mani praised the 'boss' Aaji.

On her own Instagram page, Sonakshi Sinha has been keeping her fans entertained amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She is also trying to spread awareness about the disease and she recently shared a post where she spoke rumours that claimed that dogs spread coronavirus. Check out some of Sonakshi Sinha's latest Instagram posts below.

