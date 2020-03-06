Sonakshi Sinha Shows How To Style Long Hair Like A Pro & These Pics Prove It

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry. She cemented her name in Bollywood since her debut in Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. Since then, she has gone on to deliver several box office hits. The actor is often looked upon as a style icon by some of her fans due to her impeccable taste in fashion.

Her followers on Instagram praise her for her transformation and dedication towards being fit. Here are some pictures from the actor's Instagram when she styled her long luscious hair like a pro.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Refused To Attend School For THIS Reason After Her Father Became A Minister

Sonakshi Sinha has a guide to style long hair like a pro

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's 'Akira': Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Action Flick

Wavy

Sonakshi went for a wavy hairdo for this photoshoot and added some flowers to her hair to complete the look. Her ethereal avatar for a magazine was praised by her fans. Check the post here.

Also Read | Here Are Sonakshi Sinha's Dance Numbers In Bollywood Movies; Check Out The List

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar To Sonakshi Sinha; Actors Who Pulled Off Thigh Slit Flawlessly; See Pics

Half Bun

The Dabangg actor tied her hair in a semi bun while letting some of her locks loose. Sonakshi nails almost every look she tries, in this photograph she went for a more urban and modern look. She tried to make a bold statement with her crop top that read “Nothing to Hide”. She looked stunning in the photos according to fans.

Semi Curl

The actor styled her hair in a semi curl way which helped to add more volume. Sonakshi took this shot on one of her travels and wore quite an interesting outfit while she was sipping on her cold coffee. Her tank top and ripped jeans added to the cool look that she was trying to achieve according to fans.

Braids

Sonakshi Sinha is no stranger to being on the cover of famous fashion magazines. The actor went for a colourful braided look for a shoot with this particular magazine. Her braids looked colourful and therefore became the centre of attention, winning her all the praise from her fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.