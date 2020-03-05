Sonakshi Sinha Refused To Attend School For THIS Reason After Her Father Became A Minister

Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in Kareena Kapoor's radio talk show What Woman Want. On the show, Sonakshi Sinha spoke about her experience being the daughter of actor Shatrughan Sinha. Sonakshi Sinha said that she was under the spotlight from an early age. On the show, Sonakshi Sinha also said that she would feel weird if she was accompanied by her father's staff everywhere.

Here is what Sonakshi Sinha said

Sonakshi said that by the time her father became a minister, it had gotten too much for her when her father's security guard accompanied her to school. She would feel weird that wherever she went, someone would always go with her. Sonakshi added that when she was in 6th or 7th standard her father became a minister and suddenly there was heavy security for them. She even mentioned that the gunmen had also started travelling with them.

Sonakshi told Kareena Kapoor that she went to the school and a jeep filled with security guards carrying guns followed them. She also added that the entire school started wondering what was happening. Sonakshi Sinha said that she had reached a point where she told her mother Poonam Sinha that she wanted to put an end to all this.

She said that she felt terrible and she told her mother that she will not go to school until all of this stops. The Dabangg actor added that it was her first taste of real independence as she wanted all of it to stop. Sonakshi Sinha said that she later chose a college which was far from her home so that she could get the experience of travelling by train.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha featured in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 in 2019. The film was appreciated by the audience. The actor is gearing up for her upcoming war drama film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

