Sonakshi Sinha's Movies Released In 2019 And Their Box Office Collection

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha said to a daily that as long as she does her work well, regardless of the result of the movie at the Box Office, she is satisfied. Bad box office numbers don't make a bad movie. She further emphasized that Lootera didn't do well at the box office, but it's one of her most remembered movies to date. Here, we have compiled an overall list of her movies in 2019 and how they fared at the box-office.

Sonakshi Sinha's movies in 2019?

This year, Sonakshi had four movies, Kalank, Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal, and Dabangg 3. Dabangg 3 is going strong at the box office and Sonakshi Sinha seems to feel pretty lucky about it. This is a perfect year-end, according to Sonakshi. The actor recently said in an interview that she is very grateful to have been part of four different kinds of movies. It was rewarding and enjoyable for her as an actor.“I'm so pleased”, Sonakshi announced happily.

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Bhuj: India's Pride in 2020, an action-war movie. The project sees her working again with her former co-star Ajay Devgn.

Box office collections 2019:

Kalank: When looking for love, the lives of six mysterious characters get intertwined but divided by the dichotomy between the two universes of Husnabad, a city in North India.

The movie's box office collection: ₹1.456 billion INR

Khandaani Shafakhana: The movie is a comedy-drama film directed by Shilpi Dasgupta in 2019, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah. Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor are included in the supporting cast. It was released theatrically in India on August 2, 2019.The film is about a feisty girl from Punjab who wants to uphold her family traditions by opening a sex clinic in her hometown to support and respect others.

The movie's box office collection: ₹50 million INR

Mission Mangal: Based on true events revolving around the successful launch of the Mars orbiter mission by the Indian Space Research Organization, the film had a strong star cast. Sonakshi played an ISRO scientist in the movie.

The movie's box office collection: ₹2.900 billion INR

Dabangg 3: The film is the latest installment from the Dabangg film series. Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva and Alok Upadhyaya have written the film's screenplay. The story is set in Madhya Pradesh. The film features south superstar Sudeep in a negative role.

The movie's box office collection: ₹1.777 billion INR

