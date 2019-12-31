Sonakshi Sinha's Best Indo-western Looks To Take Inspiration From

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has earned an ardent fan following over a short span of time she has spent in the industry. The Dabangg actor has always impressed us with her impeccable fashion and has given outfit goals to many. She is one of those actors who loves to wear Indian outfits and also experiment with Indo-western looks. Here are some of her Indo-western looks which you dca take inspiration from.

Sonakshi Sinha Indo Western Dresses

For the promotions of her recent release abangg 3, she went for a black crop top with bang-on detailing in the middle. She paired it with a pair of fuchsia palazzos and her outfit was simply a riot of colours. To complete the look, she pulled on a floor-length shrug with geometric prints and pom-pom detailing. For footwear, she went for pointy heeled suede stilettos and for makeup, she went for a matte base, classic winged eyeliner and a matte lip.

Wearing a neon-green Arpita Mehta ensemble with while heels and layered necklace, Sonakshi made a statement at the trailer launch event of her recent movie Khandaani Shafakhana. She completed her look with simple yet bold make-up. The actor was accompanied by Badshah and Varun Sharma.

Sonakshi Sinha opted for multi-print flared pants with a white bustier and grey printed robe for Kalank promotions on the sets of Super Dancer 3. She wore a pair of floral printed pants with a white crop top and embroidered cape by Anamika Khanna. She completed her look with a layered emerald beads necklace and a sleek ponytail.

Sonakshi went for a yellow ensemble by designer Anita Dongre. The Ittefaq actress wore a crop top and a mid-length skirt and a shrug, all in muted yellow with printed floral and vines designs. She wore silver strap sandals from Truffle Collection India and paired it with oxidised earrings from Lara Morakhia. She also wore a statement bracelet on her right hand from Amrapali Jewels.

