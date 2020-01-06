Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up About How She Dealt With Body-shaming

Sonakshi Sinha has been at the receiving end of hate and trolling ever since the beginning of her career. In a recent interview, Sonakshi revealed that she has been called 'fat' for a very long time and has been body-shamed online ever since she first featured in the Bollywood industry. In an interview, Sonakshi opened up about how she dealt with body shaming and how it affected her during the onset of her acting career.

Sonakshi Sinha on being called 'fat' and being body-shamed

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about how she was body-shamed once she entered the film industry. She stated that even after losing 30 kgs, she was still labelled as 'fat' by people online. She said that when someone comes up with something to tag you with, it sticks with you forever. Whatever her waist size was, she was forever being called fat. She revealed that it was quite unpleasant for her, especially as she was heavily overweight at one point and had put in a lot of effort to shed those extra kilos before joining Bollywood.

Sonakshi Sinha added that she knew films was a visual medium and that she had to look a certain way to become an actor. She also said that she was glad that that stereotypes for female actors were slowly breaking now, however, that was not the case when she started off. Sonakshi said that it was a great achievement for her to have lost 30 kilos. She had never looked as good as she did and was feeling rather proud of it. So, she was really hurt when people said that she was too 'fat' to be an actor.

When she was asked how she kept going forward despite these negative comments, Sonakshi Sinha said that she overcame them thanks to her confidence and a positive mindset. She revealed that she had always been a very confident person, even while going through all that bullying and fat-shaming in school. She knew that it was not only about how she looked. She was also great at sports, debates, plays, and had all those things going for her. Which is why, she had no doubt about the fact that she was very talented, irrespective of how she looked.

