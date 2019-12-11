Sonakshi Sinha Has A Special Place For Dabangg And The Character 'Rajjo' In Her Life

The year 2019 was a busy one for Sonakshi Sinha as she had four of her movies release this year and one more lined up towards the end of the year. While she was a leading face in the multi-starrer Kalank, she shouldered a movie, Khandaani Shafakhana all by herself. She was also seen hosting a reality show called Fashion Superstar. Sonakshi Sinha is busy promoting her upcoming film, Dabangg 3.

Sonakshi Talks about her love for Dabangg

Sonakshi Sinha, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Dabangg 3, opened up about her bonding with Salman Khan in an interview with a leading media portal. In the interview, she talked about what the movie means to her and how she feels about her debut movie. Sonakshi claims that she never knew that she wanted to become an actor or enter the film industry. Recalling the moments she was on the set of her debut movie on the first day, she said that, at that moment, she felt that she belonged there. On being asked whether she is afraid that she would always be associated with the Rajjo (her character in Dabangg) image, she said that she would be happy if that is how things go as it is her first movie and the first character she played on the silver screen. Talking about her bonding with Salman, she said that he is more like a friend to her than a co-star as both the actors have been family friends. Sonakshi also told a leading media portal that she gets nervous before all her movie releases, but she understands that the fate of the movie does not depend on her and depends on the audience watching it.

Dabangg 3

The Salman Khan starrer is directed by Prabhudeva. This is the third film from the Dabangg series. It has retained the star cast of Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan and would mark the debut of Saiee Manjrekar. Saiee Manjrekar is the daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar. She would be seen playing the love interest of Salman Khan at his younger age. The movie is set to release on December 20 this year. The previous two movies of the Dabangg series have had a good business at the box office and are claimed as some of the most entertaining movies of Bollywood.

