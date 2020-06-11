Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Cow-boy Looks To Try On A Day-out; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha before making an impressive debut, earlier worked as a costume designer and never shied away from making impressive style statements. Sonakshi Sinha not only impresses her fans with amazing fashion appearances, but also her movie choices. The Dabangg actor is loved by her fans because of her acting prowess and stylish apparels that she dons whenever she steps out. So, here are Sonakshi Sinha’s perfectly donned cowboy looks in her designer outfits to get fashion inspiration from-

Times when Sonakshi Sinha donned a cowboy look-

Sonakshi Sinha donned this cowboy look impeccably. She is seen wearing a cowboy hat in black colour. Along with her black wide sunglasses and mega-sleeve top, Sonakshi Sinha is rocking her look. Have a look at the selfie picture as she is seen posing in her car.

Sonaski Sinha donned this stylish cowboy look in which she is wearing a blue and brown combination coloured animal print short dress. Her curly tresses and heavy eye make-up in blue shade embraced her cowboy look perfectly. The cowboy hat and silver oxidised accessories that she donned with her outfit spoke volumes about her fashion sense.

Sonakshi Sinha in this white t-shirt and blue jeans looks stunning. Her white hat and sneakers made her look bolder and beautiful. Have a look here at Sonakshi Sinha's cowboy look.

Sonakshi Sinha is rocking in this cowboy look where she is donning a grey crop top along with military print track pants with high waist pattern. Her track pant had a braided brown belt, making her look bolder. Her loose curls and cowboy hat made the look perfect.

And its a HaT-trick!!! (As you can see, i came up with a few good hat related captions that just had to be used ðŸ˜‚) photo by multitalented personality @manieshpaul! #hattrick #theshootlife

à¤¹à¤® à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥‡ HaT-à¤•à¥‡ ðŸ‚

Sonakshi Sinha posing in a black bralette and track. She paired her outfit with a cowboy hat which complimented her overall look. Have a look here at the beautiful Sonakshi Sinha picture.

On the work from, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen with Ajay Devg in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

