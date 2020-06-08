Sonakshi Sinha Shares Glimpse Of Her Scuba Diving Experience On World Oceans Day

Sonakshi Sinha recently posted a video on the occasion of World Oceans Day. In this video, Sonakshi Sinha has given a glimpse of her Scuba diving experience. The actor is seen exploring the beautiful underwater species and enjoying the scenic beauty amid the blue water.

In this video, apart from Sonakshi Sinha, viewers could see the beautiful fishes, green plants and many other small species which made the video and her experience even more beautiful. Sonakshi Sinha is seen wearing a beautiful floral bikini top with black bikini bottoms. The video ends with a beautiful note- Happy World Oceans Day. She captioned the post as, “ We celebrate World Oceans Day to remind everyone of the major role the oceans have in everyday life. They are the lungs of our planet, providing most of the oxygen we breathe. Its a day to celebrate together the beauty, the wealth and the promise of the ocean. 🌎💙”

Sonakshi Sinha posts an old picture

In the recent past, the actor shared a ‘throwback Thursday’ post where she put up an old picture of herself enjoying a vacation. In this picture, Sonakshi Sinha is seen striking a pose with a beautiful backdrop of blue water and the beach. The actor is seen in a simple casual look as she wore a strappy black bodycon dress. She complemented her dress with a blue bomber jacket.

Sonakshi Sinha completed her look with white sneakers and black sunglasses. Her messy bun and nude lip colour made the actor look even more gorgeous. Sonakshi Sinha posted the picture with the caption, "#throwbackthursday". Fans widely praised and showered love upon her for her sporty look and beautiful picture. Check out the post.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of her superhit Dabangg franchise, titled Dabangg 3. The film released last year in December and starred Kichcha Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in the key roles as well. However, the action-comedy received a mixed reaction from the audience as well as film critics. Sinha will next be seen sharing the screen space with her Son Of Sardar co-star Ajay Devgn yet again in their upcoming film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is set to hit the box office on August 14, 2020.

