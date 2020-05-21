Sonakshi Sinha Missing 'endless Laughs' With Her Makeup Artist Amid Lockdown; Shares Video

The 'Rajjo' of Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha reminisced the good old days from the sets of her films amid the lockdown as she is in self-quarantine like everyone else. Sinha recently gave fans an insight into the goofiness that goes around in her makeup room by sharing a throwback video on social media. To express her 'major missings' for makeup artist Nileysh Parmar, Sonakshi Sinha shared a funny video with Parmar from back in 2017.

Sonakshi Sinha's throwback video with her makeup artist is all kinds of goofy

Owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, all the film industries across the globe have come to a standstill, and Bollywood is no exception. While several leading ladies of the Hindi film industry like Taapsee Pannu, Kajal Aggarwal and Janhvi Kapoor expressed missing being on sets, the Mission Mangal actor Sonakshi Sinha recently joined the bandwagon as well. Sinha recently shared a fun throwback video with her makeup artist, Nileysh Parmar as she missed their endless laughter together on sets, in her makeup room. In the video shared by her on her Instagram stories, she and her makeup artist were all-laughs as they seemed to have a fun time twirling. In addition to sharing the video from January 25, 2017, the Dabangg actor captioned it writing,

This is the rubbish we do on set, Missing the endless laughs

However, Sonakshi Sinha is also making full use of her quarantine time by indulging in fun activities and honing her skills amid the Coronavirus lockdown. While a lot of her contemporaries are utilising their time by putting their culinary skills to test, Sinha is brushing up her artistic skills and her Instagram handle is proof. The Dabangg 3 actor is channeling the inner artist as she has been sharing a lot of her artwork on social media lately.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the third instalment of her blockbuster Dabangg franchise, titled Dabangg 3, alongside Salman Khan. The film also marked the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar in Bollywood. The action-comedy released in December last year and received a mixed reaction from the audience. However, Sinha will next be seen with her Son Of Sardar co-actor Ajay Devgn for their upcoming film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is slated to release on August 14, 2020, in the Independence Day week.

