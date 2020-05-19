Sonakshi Sinha's Fashion Superstar & Other Indian Fashion Reality Shows: Know It All

Many might not be aware that Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha is not only an actor and singer, but she also has a connection to the fashion industry. Sonakshi Sinha actually has a degree in fashion design. After appearing in many movies, Sonakshi was seen as a judge on a fashion-related reality TV show called Fashion Superstar. Read on to know more about the show.

Fashion Superstar

Sonakshi Sinha judged the show Fashion Superstar to find India's next fashion influencer. The much-hyped show was the world's first digital reality show that was intended for fashion influencers. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, who is known for styling Deepika Padukone for the longest time, was also seen on the show giving tasks to the upcoming influencers. The show was hosted by social media star Ayush Mehra. The show saw a different variety of fashion influencers from all over India competing for the fashion superstar title.

India's Next Top Model

India’s Next Model was a fashion-related reality show which had four successful seasons. Many of the contestants have gone on to make a successful fashion career post appearing on the show. The show gives an opportunity to the young girls who intend to make a career in modelling or in the entertainment industry. The show premiered on July 2015 and was aired on MTV India channel. The first two seasons saw Lisa Haydon as the head judge and host of the show, later Malaika Arora joined the show as the head judge for the third and fourth season. The show saw many judges including celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, and model-actor Milind Soman as well.

Get Gorgeous

Get Gorgeous was a fashion-related TV show that aired for 6 seasons starting from 2004. It aired on Channel V at that time when Amar Deb was the head of Channel V. The show was all about discovering the new face of modelling in the country.

Supermodel Of The Year

MTV Supermodel of the Year saw an array of talented models who participated in the competition. The show was judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, and Masaba Gupta. Supermodel Ujjwala Raut along with Anusha Dandekar acted as mentors and hosts of the show.

Malaika Arora and Milind Soman were earlier seen on India's Next Top Model show. Supermodel Of The Year is also available online through the Voot app which is the official app for all MTV shows.

Promo Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

