Sonakshi Sinha's Films That Were A Remake Of South Indian Movies; See List Here

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in 2010 with Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. Since then, she has appeared in more than 20 years. Some of her films are a remake of South Indian movies. Read to know about them.

Sonakshi Sinha in South Films' remakes

Rowdy Rathore

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Rowdy Rathore (2012) is a remake of Telugu film, Vikramarkudu (2006). The film stars Akshay Kumar in a double role of a brave police office and thief along with Sonakshi Sinha. It received mix reviews from the audiences. However, Rowdy Rathore became a blockbuster at the Box Office. It was Sonakshi and Akshay’s first film together.

Son of Sardaar

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla stars in Son of Sardaar. Ashwni Dhir directed the 2012 released action-comedy film. It is reportedly a remake of the Telugu film Maryada Ramanna (2010). The movie competed with Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan at the box office but managed to do well. It marks Ajay and Sonakshi’s first appearance on the big screen together.

Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty

Released in 2014, Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty is a remake of Tamil film Thuppakki (2012), both directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, with Sonakshi Sinha as the leading lady and Freddy Daruwala as the villain. The film received rave reviews from the audiences and was a success at the Box Office. Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty is an action-thriller film.

Tevar

Tevar stars Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for their first on-screen appearance together. It also features Manoj Bajpayee, Gunjan Malhotra, Raj Babbar, Kader Khan and more. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, it is an action film released in 2015. Tevar is a remake of Telugu film Okkadu (2003). The movie tanked at the Box Office with mostly negative word of mouth.

Akira

Sonakshi Sinha stars in the titular role, Akira, an action thriller film released in 2016. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, it is a remake of Tamil film Mouna Guru (2011). Akira received mix reviews from the audiences and failed to match expectations at the Box Office. The movie also stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Amit Sadh and Atul Kulkarni with others.

