Sonakshi Sinha's Photos With Celebs Prove That She Loves Socialising

Sonakshi Sinha is a Bollywood actor who is known for her versatile acting as well as her stunning Instagram posts. She is friends with many Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and is often seen in many of their parties as well. Check out some of Sona's posts from her official Instagram handle which prove that she loves to socialise.

Sonakshi's team bonding pic with Reema Kagti

Actor Sonakshi Sinha bagged herself a role in Reema Kagti directed web series. The series is slated to air on Amazon Prime. Recently, she shared an Instagram post with her team which also included Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen supremely happy while posing for this 'team bonding' post since it is her first time working in a web series as well as her first time working with Reema Kagti, known for the Aamir Khan starrer Talash: The Answer Lies Within and Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

Sonakshi Sinha's selfie with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan invited Sonakshi Sinha as a guest on her radio show What Women Want. During the show, the two leading ladies took a moment to take a selfie together. Sonakshi and Kareena talked about how important it was for women to be independent in the modern world.

Sonakshi Sinha's pic with her 'bacha party'

Sonakshi Sinha took a pic with the celebrity kids including Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvana Khan and Kubair Gunjalkar at a family gathering. She labelled the three of them as 'my boys' when they clicked a picture.

Sonakshi Sinha's pic with the Khans

Sonakshi Sinha beamed with happiness when she posed alongside both the acclaimed Khans from the Hindi film industry. She could be seen posing with Shahrukh and Salman Khan during Salman's birthday party last year.

Sonakshi Sinha with Kusha Kapila

Sonakshi Sinha and Kusha Kapila met on the sets of Fashion Superstar and instantly shared an Instagram video where Kusha as Zulmi Aunty can be seen troubling Sonakshi Sinha. Kusha Kapila is a social media influencer who was one of the guests on the show.

Sonakshi Sinha posing with her Khandaani Shafakhana co-stars

Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma attempted their version of the Koka challenge sitting inside a car. This video was taken when Sona's movie Khandaani Shafakhana was about to release.

