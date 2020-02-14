Sonakshi Sinha's Quirky Sunglasses Will Surely Upgrade Your Style, See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha has worked on some of the most productive films throughout her Bollywood career. The actor has been a part of mega entertainers and blockbusters and is much loved by her fans. The actor is undoubtedly one of the most stylish personalities in Bollywood and she often takes to Instagram to flaunt her style. Here we present some of her most attractive and charming sunglasses looks that you can take inspiration from as summer is coming.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Fans Express Their Love For Her With These Portraits

Sonakshi Sinha's quirky sunglasses

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Childhood Pictures With Her Dad Are Simply Adorable; Check Them Out

Beach-inspired

Sonakshi Sinha aces her selfie game whenever she uploads a photograph. Her fans often express their envy looking at her incredible selfies. In this instance, Sonakshi shared a beachy selfie with a diamond-shaped black tinted sunglasses which went well with her attire and the sunny outdoors.

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Also Read | 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update For Feb 12: Sonakshi And Rohit's Challenge

The classic

The bold look by Sonakshi sure managed to impress her fans. She shared a photograph which was not only bold but also a classic look. The leather jacket, mixed with black and white apparel, made for a good combination. Her sunglasses, however, stood out for the unique frame design accompanied by the jet black non-tinted glass.

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The denim

Sonakshi shared this photograph and tagged it as Sunday selfie as she posed against a sun-kissed backdrop. The actor looked stunning in her denim jacket over her white t-shirt. The actor also sported a pair of metallic sunglasses which had a cat-eye frame.

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Retro

Sonakshi donned this retro-inspired outfit for a show and brought back major retro vibes. Her yellow blazer and pants had a plaid design which made it stand out well. However, she wore a pair of retro sunglasses which had the signature yellow tint on them.

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Has Some Of Her Best Monochrome Pictures; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.