Sonakshi Sinha 'hearts' The Notion 'nepotism Toh Har Business Mein Hain', See Picture

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has once again sparked an explosive debate about the prevailing nepotism in the film industry. Amidst this heated scenario, Sonakshi Sinha liked a post on Instagram which preached the notion that nepotism tends to exist in every field. In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the post jotted down the 'real' problems which exist in the industry.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha's 'doggo' Gabru's Paww-dorable Smile Will Surely Brighten Up Your Day

Sonakshi Sinha likes Instagram post stating 'nepotism exists in every field'

Sonakshi Sinha was all hearts for this post which was shared by a popular meme page on Instagram. The post said that the main problem is not the fact that films like Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2 are doing business of around Rs 200 crores at the box office despite being dissed by the critics. The post added that instead of this, the problem is that critically acclaimed movies like Sonchiriya and Tummbad are not being able to do business at the box office.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Misses Travelling With Her Best Friend Vidhi; See Pic

'Important that the right talent is backed in the industry'

The post liked by Sonakshi Sinha also pointed out that actors and directors launching their own children in the industry is also not the main problem. It added that the problem arises when people do not allow the other talented actors to flourish in the industry along with them. The post further said that all these problems depend on the varying taste of the audiences and nepotism cannot be blamed for it.

It also stated that nepotism exists in every industry. The post concluded that it is of due importance that the right film and the right talent is given importance in the industry. Take a look at the post which Sonakshi Sinha went on to like on Instagram.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha & Other Female Actors Who Worked With Akshay Kumar In More Than 3 Films

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in the much-awaited movie, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie will be helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The actor will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Parineeti Chopra in the movie. She was last seen in the movies, Khaandani Shafakhana and Kalank. Reportedly, both the movies failed to do wonders at the box office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.