Sonakshi Sinha's 'doggo' Gabru's Paww-dorable Smile Will Surely Brighten Up Your Day

The world has currently come to a standstill due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. Thus, to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19, India has been under lockdown for over two months. Amid the global tension, Bollywood celebrities did not fail to entertain their fans through social media. Several Bollywood celebrities continue to bring a smile on the faces of their fans to help them keep their spirits high during such an unprecedented situation.

One such Bollywood celebrity is the Dabangg 3 actor Sonakshi Sinha, who quite often posts some goofy and humourous pictures and videos of how she is spending her quarantine time right amid the lockdown. After revealing her 'paww-dorable' workout partner with fans on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha shared yet another cutesy photograph of her four-legged companion to brighten up everyone's day.

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Gabru' can surely brighten up your day

Sonakshi Sinha is super-active on social media, especially on her Instagram handle. The Dabangg 3 actor keeps on updating her fans with her whereabouts through her Instagram stories. Amid lockdown, Sinha has taken over IG stories to share how she is making the most out of her quarantine time.

The diva's adorable 'doggo' Gabru has become quite the obsession among her fans on social media after featuring on her Instagram stories frequently. Thus, to brighten up everyone's day, Sonakshi Sinha posted a cutesy photograph of her pup smiling at the camera on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Whoever needs this today...Here's Gabru trying to put a smile on your face (sic)".

Have a look:

Sonakshi Sinha's love for pets is quite evident from her Instagram handle. The Kalank actor already had one cute furry friend, Bronze, however, she introduced her fans to her second pet, Gabru, who she adopted last year in February. The actor was extremely excited to have Gabru in her life and even called him her baby on Valentine’s Day as she captioned the post, "Happy valentines day... from us to you! Meet my new baby #Gabru #puppylove" Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the third instalment of Salman Khan's superhit Dabangg film franchise, titled Dabangg 3. However, she will next be seen Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash in director Abhishek Dudhaiya's next titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is slated to release in the Independence Day week this year.

