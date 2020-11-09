Suniel Shetty Spends Weekend In The Woods, Takes Up Pesticide Wash For Plants

Dhadkan fame Suniel Shetty has been quite active on social media during the lockdown period. He has actively been sharing pictures from his upcoming projects or the collection of childhood pictures. Recently, the Mohra actor took to his Instagram to share a video which gives fan a glimpse into his love for gardening. Check out his post below.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty Makes Stylish 'back To Work' Statement Post COVID-19, Fans Wish Good Luck

Suniel Shetty's Instagram video

Suniel Shetty recently shared a fantastic video that shows the actor doing pesticide wash in his garden. The actor can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt which he paired with black shorts. The popular song by Nickelback titled After The Rain was also playing in the background throughout the video. Sharing the post, Suniel wrote, "if it’s a weekend it’s got to be GREEN... post-rain organic neem spray pesticide wash. @makemygardenmumbai @nilesh.dhavale.9 (sic)". Take a look at his post below:

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty's Birthday Wish For Daughter Is Too Adorable

Fans' reaction

Several Bollywood celebrities took to the comment section on the video shared by the actor. Karan Tacker was among the first to comment and praise Suniel Shetty for this amazing video. Rahul Dev too commented on the video with heart and hug emoji. As the comments continued, several actors and fans showered the actor with a lot of praise and appreciation. Take a look at the comments posted by some celebrities:

Recently, Suniel Shetty has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award’. The award was given for his contribution towards the recent difficult time of COVID-19 relief efforts. The actor, along with working towards the empowerment of women, recently also raised awareness for animal welfare. Moreover, he also had arranged for a large-scale food supply for the Dabbawalas.

The actor was conferred with the award by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, November 7, 2020 evening. Humbled by the honour, the actor said, "Don’t do things to be noticed but do things to be remembered... give and forget ... accept and always remember (sic)."

On the work front

Meanwhile, Suneil Shetty has a bunch of films lined up. He will be seen in both Bollywood as well as south movies. One of the most awaited films among the lot is Mosagallu and Mumbai Saga which fans are eagerly waiting to watch.

(Image Credits: Suniel Shetty Instagram)

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty Shuns Rumours About His Appearance In Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'Fighter'

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty Sends 'powerful And Positive Thought', Receives Praises From Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.