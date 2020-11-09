Sonam Kapoor Says Anand Still Calls Her His GF; Shares They Never Go To Sleep Angry

Sonam Kapoor recently mentioned that her husband Anand Ahuja stills refers to her as his girlfriend, in an interview with prominent news tabloid. Sonam also talked a bit about what she thought love was and how she was decorating her new home. Read ahead to know more about what the star said in her latest interview.

Sonam Kapoor started her interview by answering a few questions on her thoughts about love and past relationships. The actor first mentions that she thinks love is caring for people 'without fear or despite it'. She then adds that according to her, there is no problem in either having a good relationship with your exes or not talking to them. Sonam explains - 'don’t feel guilty about either'.

Sonam is then asked - 'how did you know Anand was the one?'. The actor starts off by explaining that she loved Anand's 'childlike enthusiasm' and his 'belief in the best of people without judgment of right and wrong'. She also adds that it humbles her how kind Anand is and how his attitude towards life requires 'immense empathy'. Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja is a businessman and owns ‘Bhane’ Fashion Company.

Never go to sleep over a fight

The actor then skips to the topic of romance and mentions that her husband still calls her 'his girlfriend'. Sonam also adds that she and Anand 'never want to lose the romance of dating.' She explains they have date nights every other day and also never go to 'sleepover a fight'.

Anand and Sonam also have a home in London and the actor talked a bit about how she designed her new home. She starts off by mentioning that she loves the colours of India and is in 'love with the South Asian art'. The actor also mentions that her aunt and mother inspired her to decorate her house well. The actor also adds that she is very good at baking and for her, family is everything. Sonam Kapoor's wedding to Anand took place on May 8, 2018. Since then, the couple has been seen very happy and Sonam Kapoor's Instagram is proof. Take a look:

