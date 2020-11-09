Ananya Panday Shares Hilarious 'before And After' Pics With Sister Rysa And Mom Bhavana

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently shared a series of before and after pictures with her younger sister Rysa and mother Bhavana Pandey through her official social media handle. The actor recalled her childhood days with two old photos in her Instagram post. It features Ananya Panday twinning with her baby sister pink and white striped top paired with white leggings. Take a look at the post.

Ananya Panday shares before and after pics with sister Rysa and mom Bhavana Pandey

Ananya Panday entertains her fans with throwback photos now and then. She took to social media and shared a series of old photos with her sister Rysa and mother Bhavana Pandey through her official Instagram handle on November 8, 2020, Sunday. The first picture features Rysa pulling hair of her elder sister, while their mother looks annoyed, trying to control them. Meanwhile, two other kids are looking at them. The next photo in the carousel post showcases all of them smiling posing for the capture. However, Ananya Panday looks neutral in the picture.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Ananya Panday wrote, “before & after ðŸ¥¶ #LolSorryMom #Sisters ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸”. She also tagged her Rysa Panday, Bhavana Pandey, and Ethan John in the photo. Check out Ananya Panday's childhood photos on the photo-sharing platform below:

Response to Ananya Panday's childhood photos on Instagram

Within a day of sharing the social media post, Ananya Panday garnered more than likes and over comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the star shared their responses with laughter emoticons. Bhavana Panday commented on Ananya Panday's Instagram post revealing, “Your fights used to be insane !!!! ðŸ™ˆðŸ™ˆðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ @ananyapanday @rysapanday”, while actor Mrunal Thakur wrote ‘hahahahhaha’. Celebrities like Sanjana Muthreja, Mehak Oberoi, Neelam Kothari Soni, Deanne Panday, and R. M Drake, among others, expressed how cute they looked. Here are some of the responses to Ananya Panday's Instagram photos that you must check out:

