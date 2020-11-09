Hailey Bieber Sets The Right 'Sunday' Vibe With Outfit; Fans Say 'its A Whole Vibe'

Hailey Bieber recently shared a post on Instagram wherein the model looked relaxed in her stunning yet cozy cropped jacket. She paired it with leather trousers that completed the whole Sunday look. Fans were quick to react as they loved Hailey's Sunday outfit calling it 'a whole vibe'.

After shunning the media about rumours of her pregnancy, the 23-year-old model took to Instagram to flaunt her stylish yet comfy Sunday look. Hailey shared a two-series post, wherein she donned the popular brand, The North Face's, cropped colour-blocked jacket and teamed it up with a figure-flattering pair of leather trousers. The high-waisted trousers had large pockets on the thighs. To complete her stylish yet comfy look, Hailey wore a large beanie that covered her loosely left golden brown hair. She captioned the post "Sunday". Take a look at Hailey Bieber's photos below:

Hailey Bieber rocks the stylish yet comfy Sunday look

Family and fans of the model were quick to react to the post. The post also drew the attention of her cousin Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of Alec Baldwin who wrote, "I think I need that north face jacket". While some of her fans wrote, "A whole friggin vibe", "Green looks good!". Another fan wrote, "the prettiest ever !!" while another commented, "actually. Need." Take a look at some of the comments on Hailey Bieber's photos.

Hailey's cousin Ireland Baldwin reacts to her post

Fans call her Sunday outfit 'a whole vibe'

Hailey Bieber's Instagram

The model recently made headlines after she slammed the rumours about her pregnancy. Hailey took to Instagram to clarify that she was not pregnant. She asked news outlets to stop spreading misinformation and to rather focus on the election. In the post uploaded by the model, she clarified, "I'm not pregnant." Later, she added that she would like if the news outlets stop writing false stories from their 'sources'. She also asked them to focus on more important things such as the elections. Take a look at Hailey's Instagram post.

Hailey Bieber shuns the media about pregnancy rumours

