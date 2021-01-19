Sonakshi Sinha Pens Thoughts About 'mother Earth' While Posing For Pic During Sunset

On Monday night, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself while she enjoyed the sunset in Goa. She donned a black tank top and flaunted her hair. Sharing the pic, she went on to pen her thoughts about mother earth. She wrote, "We come from the earth... we return to earth... and in between we garden."

As soon as Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the actor rushed to drop comments on it. Dia Mirza dropped happy smileys on her post, whereas a user wrote, "So thoughtful of you. Mother earth is indeed important and sometimes we fail to appreciate it." Many simply flooded the comments section with several hearts and awestruck emoticons.

Sonakshi pens thoughts about the earth

Also Read | Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho Cast: Raj Babbar Makes A Comeback & Jaya Prada's Punjabi Debut

Sonakshi was in Goa for New Years and is now vacationing there. She recently posted a picture from Sri Bar, Vagator, and talked about a little puppy. She mentioned that the puppy is up for adoption at the cafe in Goa and also urged fans to go there and see if they want to give him a loving home. "Go get him! I saw a few equally cute brothers and sisters of his too," she added. Sonakshi's adorable photo with the pup garnered a lot of attention from fans.

Also Read | Neil Mahoney, Emmy-nominated Editor And Producer, Passes Away At 43; Details Inside

Also Read | Stacey Solomon Reacts To Her Veil, Says 'This Has Ruined My Day'; Check Out Posts

On the work front, Sonakshi has several films in the pipeline. She was last seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial, Dabangg 3, alongside Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and others. In the movie, she reprised her role as Rajjo and the film opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

She is gearing up for the digital release of her upcoming movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. The movie is written and helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Bhuj: The Pride of India, is all set to release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, however, the makers have not yet announced the release date.

Also Read | Remember When KGF's Yash Was Trolled By Kiccha Sudeepa's Fans Over A Challenge?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.