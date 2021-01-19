Sonakshi Sinha Shares A Goofy Selfie To Reveal Having A Fear Of Lizards; See Photo

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently decided to ditch the currently popular 'Post a picture of' trend for an 'Ask Me Anything' session with fans on Instagram. Yesterday, the Dabangg 3 actor hosted an AMA session with a 'True of False' twist and answered a bunch of quirky fan questions. When one fan asked Sonakshi whether she has a fear of lizards, the 33-year-old answered the question with a goofy selfie.

Sonakshi says 'True' when asked about being scared of lizards

On January 18, 2021, Sonakshi Sinha randomly decided to host a fun AMA session as she shared a boomerang video of herself from her car on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Since Everyone's on that trend... Let's play 'True or False'". As soon as she shared the video, Shatrughan Sinha's daughter was bombarded with a bunch of fan questions on Instagram. Thus, through fan questions, Sonakshi had a bunch of revelations to make, from spilling the beans on rejecting good scripts, her all-time favourite accessory to her absolute favourite holiday destination.

However, one question, in particular, stood out from the rest as a fan asked the Khandaani Shafakhana actor whether she is scared of lizards. The question read, "Are you scared of Lizards? True or False (Atishay)". In her response, Sonakshi shared a goofy selfie of herself and admitted having the fear of lizards as she wrote "True" followed by a lizard GIF.

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Story below:

During her AMA session, Sonakshi Sinha also revealed rejecting good scripts owing to being a part of other projects. When a fan asked her, "Did you ever find a good script and rejected it cause you were working on a different project", Sonakshi shared a hilarious video of herself to admit being regretful of doing so as she nodded her head and wrote, "True. More than once". Furthermore, when one fan assumed that she is an extrovert and is tired of staying home, Sonakshi bust the myth and wrote, "False. The exact opposite actually" and gushed "Home Sweet Home".

Take a look:

