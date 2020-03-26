Sonakshi Sinha's Most Memorable Songs That You Must Check Out

Ever since her debut in Bollywood in 2010 with Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way and established herself as one of the top actors in the business today. Sonakshi Sinha has been a part of several blockbuster films including Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and the latest Dabangg 3. She even received critical acclaim for her role in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera as a woman suffering from tuberculosis. Sonakshi Sinha has also tried her hand at singing and has sung several songs. Read on to know more about these songs:

Songs sung by Sonakshi Sinha

1. Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai

Sonakshi Sinha joined hands with Meet Bros Anjjan to collaborate on this hip-hop number. The song also marked the debut of Sonakshi Sinha as a singer in the industry. When the song was released, it became one of the biggest chartbusters of the year and was also loved by several others.

2. Rajj Rajj Ke

Rajj Rajj Ke was sung by Sonakshi Sinha majorly with Vishal Dadlani. She has sung this revenge song for her film, Akira. The song was an instant hit with the audience. On the other hand, Akira was an average hit at the box office.

3. Move Your Lakk

Sonakshi Sinha teamed with singers Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah for this party anthem. The song was a part of Sinha’s 2017 film, Noor. The music video of the song has the trio show off some killer dance moves as well.

4. Chin Chin Chu

Sonakshi Sinha, Jassie Gill, and Mudassar Aziz teamed together to give the audience this hit remake. The song was a part of Sinha’s 2018 film, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The film failed to perform well at the box office but the song was an instant hit.

