Sonakshi Sinha's Most Popular Romantic Songs From Her Movies; Check It Out

Sonakshi Sinha has established a strong footing in the Indian film industry. The actor is now among the most influential celebrities because of her acting prowess. She is also a popular fashion icon and fans have always loved her style and charm. She has worked in several successful films. Some of these movies’ romantic songs have been a hit as well. Let’s take a look at Sonakshi Sinha’s most popular romantic songs from her movies.

Tere Mast Mast Do Nain

This is one of the most popular songs from the 2010s. It is from the movie Dabangg, which starred Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The movie was also Sinha's debut and she did well. It was among the most popular romantic songs from the movie.

Sawaar Loon

The song Sawaar Loon is from the movie Lootera, which was released in 2013. Sawaar Loon was one of the catchiest songs which kept the listeners hooked. The movie starred Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

Bichdann

Bichdann is from the movie Son of Sardar. The movie was released in 2012 and starred Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The song Bichdann is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and also received several nominations as well.

Dagabaaz Re

Dagabaaz Re is among the most popular romantic songs of all time. The movie was released in 2012 and the song became an instant hit. The movie was the sequel to Dabangg, which also starred Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

Joganiyan

The song Joganiyan is from the movie Tevar. It's a drama film that was released in 2015 and starred Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The song is sung by Shruti Hassan and the audience widely appreciated it.

