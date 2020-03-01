Sonakshi Sinha's Fashion Sense Completely Evolved Over The Years | Check It Out

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the finest actors in the industry today. The actor stepped in Bollywood with Dabangg, alongside Salman Khan and has only moved forward and upward since. Along with being the versatile actor that she is, Sonakshi Sinha has always impressed the fans with her great sense in fashion. Sonakshi Sinha's acting career began as a typecast of the traditional Indian woman. However, over the years, she has completely revamped her style. In fact, in the last couple of years, Sonakshi Sinha has transformed herself as a remarkable style icon. The perception of her as a "traditional Indian woman" has now been completely changed to a "boss lady". Here are the pictures of Sonakshi Sinha’s complete fashion evolution-

Sonakshi Sinha style transformation

This is an image of Sonakshi Sinha from her initial days in the industry. She is seen wearing a white and yellow colour suite set. She has worn huge oxidised earrings and a yellow bindi. She has applied natural makeup with the perfect winged liner.

Sonakshi donned a black lehenga with golden embroidery. She has left her dupatta loose and let it flow naturally. She has worn a golden ring and earrings and left her straight hair open. She has worn nude and natural makeup.

As the years passed by, Sonakshi started to dress like a complete boss lady. She has worn a black full-sleeves top, tucked inside a black colour knee-length leather skirt. The skirt has a thigh-high slit. She has worn black heels, given her hair a messy look and worn bold makeup.

Sonakshi wore a navy blue colour deep neck jump-suite, with a black colour bralette. She left her hair open, giving them a messy look and wore black heels. She applied nude and natural makeup, with the perfect winged eyeliner.

Sonakshi donned a sequin white and blue stripes two-piece set. She has tied her hair at the back and worn black heels. She has applied nude and natural makeup.

