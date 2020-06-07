Sonakshi Sinha has been part of several films in her career and is known for signing impressive big blockbuster films. She enjoys a loyal and supportive fan base that always praises the actor for her films and work done. Over the years, the actor has also been a part of many sequels that have been liked by audiences. Here is a list of a few sequels Sonakshi has been a part of.

Times Sonakshi Sinha was seen starring in sequels of popular films

Force 2

Released in 2016, Force 2 came out as a big hit and the audiences loved the film. After the success of the first Force film, the makers decided to make a sequel, and this time Sonakshi Sinha was cast opposite John Abraham and fans loved the chemistry between the two actors. The film was filled with action sequences and thrilling stunts. There were also several moments in the film which kept the audience engaged through and through. Force 2 went on to collect an estimated ₹100 crores at the box office on a budget of approximately ₹40 crores, according to a news portal.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara was one of the most anticipated films of 2013. The anticipation around the film was based on the fact that Once Upon a Time in Mumbai was a huge success. The first film had actors like Prachi Desai, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. However Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara had an all-new cast, with Sonakshi playing the lead female opposite Akshay Kumar and Imran Khan. This film, however, did not receive as much appreciation as the original film but Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara did manage to get in some good numbers at the box office. However, it was faced with mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi was another film with Sonakshi Sinha playing the main lead in the film. This film too created a buzz since the first film Happy Bhag Jayegi with Diana Penty was a huge hit. Fans loved the narrative of the first film and expected something similar for Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. However, despite having almost the same cast, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi was unable to deliver the same response from the audience as it did with the first film. Released in 2018, the film did not perform quite well at the box office and got mixed reviews from audiences about the film, according to a news portal.

