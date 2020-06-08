Sonakshi Sinha Reveals How To Be Productive, Shares A Trick To Squash Quarantine Blues

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has been in the lockdown like most other celebrities. The actor has been quite active on her social media since the lockdown. She recently interacted with her fans with a fun 'Q and A session' on her Twitter account. Sonakshi Sinha’s Twitter was flooded with fans asking her questions and the actor answered a few of them.

Sonakshi Sinha, while interacting with her fans, spoke about how she is being productive in the lockdown. One Twitter user asked Sinha tips on how he should spend his time in quarantine. The actor quickly revealed that rediscovering an old hobby or learning something new, amongst others, is the best way to go ahead. Read on:

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Talks About Low-key Birthday Celebration, Says She Loved The Family Affair

Sonakshi Sinha's Twitter interaction

Q: According to u how can we make our quarantine days productive ?? #SonaSays

- @GOKULEDAVA



A: pic.twitter.com/9SP5ddMxrm — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Has Always Been Fearless And Spoken Her Mind; Here Are A Few Instances

In the video, Sonakshi Sinha stated, “I think, find something you like to do. Probably, rediscover an old hobby or skill that you have left behind. Learn something new, help out around the house, anything that keeps your mind busy I think. I think that is the best way to be productive and that’s what I have been doing. I’ve started painting again and I’m really enjoying it. It helps you stay positive as well, so find something that you like to do.”

Sonakshi Sinha also shared a special message for her fans who are facing some quarantine blues. One Twitter user asked the actor to share a few words for those who are finding it difficult to be in the lockdown. Sonakshi Sinha shared a video to help her fans squash their quarantine blues.

Q: can you say something for the people who is feeling sad during quarantine?#SonaSays

- @Impravakar



A: pic.twitter.com/0kJioxHwGV — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha's Birthday: Sketches Made By The Actor Showcase Her Hidden Talent

In the video, Sonakshi Sinha can be heard saying, “Stay strong, stay positive, don’t worry.” Sinha also reassured her fans that everything will be fine soon. She even gave a thumbs up in the video and smiled at the camera.

Jaate jaate ek pj aapke liye! Thanks and love u all ❤️ #SonaSays pic.twitter.com/wEgUXZsSLZ — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 6, 2020

Towards the end of the 'Q and A session', Sonakshi Sinha thanked her fans for being a part of the interaction. She thanked them for sharing all their lovely questions. In the monochrome video, Sonakshi Sinha stated that she had a lot of fun while talking to her fans. In Sonakshi Sinha’s #SonaSays session she answered an array of questions with utmost wit and efficiency. While saying her goodbyes, she said that she loved her fans and joked about meeting her closest fan in the most hilarious way.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Missing 'endless Laughs' With Her Makeup Artist Amid Lockdown; Shares Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.