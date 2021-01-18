Stacey Solomon Reacts To Her Veil, Says 'This Has Ruined My Day'; Check Out Posts

Stacey Solomon is one of the active celebrities on social media and keeps her fans in the loop about everything that is happening in her life. The singer is now going through a hectic time as she is all set to get married to her long-time partner Joe Swash. She has been posting about the preparations being done from her side for the wedding in her Instagram stories. She has now posted a few comic stories in which she seems to be ‘horrified’ by her veil – have a look at them.

Stacey Solomon’s veil ‘ruins’ her day

Stacey Solomon will be getting married to her beau Joe Swash very soon, with the preparations already begun for the same. While Stacey Solomon’s Instagram frequently sees updates of many memorable moments, but her latest stories on Instagram lead up to one of the major events in her life. While the singer looks visibly excited as her nuptials draw closer, she seems to have hit a minor speed bump as the veil that goes with her wedding dress does not suit on her by her own admission. She tried on the homemade veil and instantly realised that it does not match well on her.

Stacey, while remaining calm, reacted with a perplexed expression on her face. She sarcastically took a dig at her own veil, saying that wearing the same makes her look like a ‘shepherd’ more than a bride. She cracked another joke saying that wearing the veil looks like she is going to a ‘funeral’ rather than a marriage. In another story, she was seen sipping from a glass of wine while having her face completely covered with the veil, saying that she was trying to “drown her sorrows”.

Stacey Solomon has been a familiar face in the world of music for quite a few years. Apart from that, she has also established herself as a television personality, having appeared in a number of shows such as I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, The X Factor UK and many more. She had recently announced that she would become a regular panellist on Celebrity Juice.

