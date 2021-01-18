Remember When KGF's Yash Was Trolled By Kiccha Sudeepa's Fans Over A Challenge?

Back in 2018, Kiccha Sudeepa had nominated KGF's Yash for a fitness challenge on social media. However, the latter thought of giving it a twist which did not go down well with a bunch of Sudeepa's fans. He received significant flak over his tweet and some users trolled him for disrespecting his elders.

After the fitness challenge was given to Yash by Sudeep, the former took to his Twitter and dropped a video in which he said, "Thanks Sudeep. Actors keep working out, so this is not something that is new to us. So, I thought I would add a twist to this challenge. I have made my childhood friend Chetan, aka Chakli, take up this challenge." Yash did not take up the challenge and instead shared a glimpse of his friend, who was made to perform the exercise.

As soon as netizens stumbled upon his video, a user wrote, "Mr Yash, being an responsible actor don't you have basic manners as to how to wish or call your senior?? Calling a senior actor by his name will not take you a long way..!!", wheres some fans also thought that it was not the right way to react to someone's challenge. Another user penned, "It's a really bad attitude." While sharing the video, Yash wrote that he accepted the challenge but with a twist.

When KGF's Yash was trolled by Kiccha's fans

Netizens react

Also Read | Radhika Madan Calls Herself A 'Baagh-i' As She Poses For A Sun-kissed Pic; See Here

Twitterati got divided into Yash and Kiccha Sudeepa's sides and many had mixed reaction to the trolling. A few days later, the Kotigobba 2 actor took to his Twitter space and issued a statement. In his tweet, he requested his fans and friends to not post any harsh tweets towards Yash. He added that he knew that Yash had accepted his challenge out of sheer love and respect. He concluded, "Hope my request is respected." Soon, fans lauded Kiccha Sudeepa for his warm gesture.

I request my frnz n fans not to post any harsh tweets towards Yash ,calling me by my name in the video he has posted. Accepting my fitness challenge and posting tat video was outta sheer luv n respect n I can see only that. Hope my request is respected. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 4, 2018

Also Read | Mouni Roy Binge-watches 'Tandav', Lauds Cast And Calls Their Acting 'a Class Apart'

Also Read | Raj Babbar And Jaya Prada Grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Comedian-host Shares A Glimpse

On the work front, the makers of Yash's upcoming movie titled KGF: Chapter 2 dropped the teaser on January 7, ahead of his birthday. Hombale Films unveiled the video and wrote, "A promise was once made, that promise will be kept!." As of today, the clip has surpassed 155M views and is still counting. Take a look at Yash's thank you note.

Also Read | 'MTV Splitsvilla 13' Contestant List: Here's Everyone Who Is Set To Be Part Of This Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.