Sonakshi Sinha' Fans Come Together To Donate PPE Kits To Health Workers; Actor Thanks Them

Sonakshi Sinha has been one of the actors who has been trying to do her part in helping the people affected during the ongoing pandemic. She had asked her fans to donate PPE kits so that healthcare workers can be helped in whatever way possible. The Noor actor recently updated her fans on the outcome of their donations through a social media post.

Sonakshi Sinha’s donations

Sonakshi Sinha recently uploaded pictures of cartons of PPE kits that she sent to Sardar Patel hospital in Pune. The cartons have a note attached to it which talks about the place from where the donations have come in. The donations were made after Sonakshi Sinha’s huge fan base came together to donate PPE kits after the actor made an appeal to them so that more and more donations could be made.

In the caption for the post, Sonakshi Sinha has sent out her love to all the fans. She has mentioned that what is seen in the picture is the outcome of everybody coming together. She also thanked them for their love and generosity. Sonakshi Sinha wrote that the gesture was for the Corona warriors who are the medical workers who have been working selflessly.

The Dabangg actor continued in the caption while informing her fans that a large consignment of top-grade PPE material has been leaving the factory for Sardar Patel Hospital in Pune. She has also encouraged her fans to continue donating in order to protect the frontline medical workers.

She wrote that sending out these kits made her day in every way and is positive that everyone must try it out. Towards the end of the caption, Sonakshi Sinha has mentioned that she is thankful and has sent out love to her fans. Have a look at the post from Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

