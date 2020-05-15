Sonakshi Sinha Auctions Art Work To Provide Food For Needy, Celebs Say 'you Make Us Proud'

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha joined the bandwagon of celebrities who are doing their bit towards the welfare of the poor and needy. Sonakshi has decided to auction her beautiful and captivating artwork to provide ration to daily wage workers amid coronavirus pandemic. Sonakshi shared a video on social media, giving a glimpse of her artwork. Apart from this, several friends of the star from the fraternity also appreciated the sincere efforts of Sonakshi.

Sonakshi Sinha's initiative gets lauded

Sonakshi took to her Twitter handle and shared a video where she showed her amazing displayed art-work. The artwork consists of digital prints, sketches & large canvas paintings which will just capture one's heart. In the video, the Akira actress can be seen sitting at one corner of a room and can be heard saying, "What good are we, if we can't do for others. My art is my safe space, my solace. It helps me center and channelize my thoughts and just brings me so much happiness. Creating art brings a sense of calm and relief to me. And relief is what I want to bring to those for whom this lockdown has been a nightmare, people who have no income and therefore no food to feed themselves or their families, the daily wage earners. With the help of Fankind, I've decided to auction a mix of canvasses and hand sketches that I've created with all my heart. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to Give India to help provide meals the daily wagers, homeless, and the less privileged."

Bid for Good!

I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art & help raise funds to provide ration kits to daily wage workers. There is something for everyone - digital prints, sketches & large canvas paintings. The highest bidder wins! https://t.co/MrgsFnSvaZ pic.twitter.com/MquGf8zKPg — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 15, 2020

The actress also explained how can people bid for her artwork in the video. In the end, Sonakshi added, "Please take good care of my art. I've made it with nothing but love. And I hope it makes you proud of helping people, makes your house a little bit beautiful, and makes you feel a little bit closer to me."

Kriti Sanon was the first one to drop a comment and hail Sonakshi for this noble cause. The Heropanti actress praised Sonakshi's efforts and wrote that this video is just beautiful. Kriti had always admired her art Sona and she is happy to see how the creative work will help for a greater cause.

This is so wonderful!! 💞💞 have always admired your art Sona! And now it’s gonna help a greater cause!! Guys, donate generously and treasure one of her beautiful art pieces for life! 👌🏻💖 @sonakshisinha @FankindOfficial https://t.co/sT5bvcl3g6 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 15, 2020

Apart from Kriti, Sonakshi's Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt also applauded her artwork. She expressed her love over the work and wrote that she will always be proud of Sonakshi.

